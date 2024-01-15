4 Cowboys who might lose their jobs after Wild Card meltdown, and where they'll land
Heads could roll.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Mike McCarthy, Head Coach
This is now the second year in a row the Cowboys have won double-digit games and lost in the first round of the playoffs. If you look at Mike McCarthy's history, he has long been known as a decent regular season head coach but a guy who will come up short when it matters most.
Whether we're talking about late in a game and his lack of awareness with game management, or just a pertinent game in general like the playoffs, these moments are not his strongsuit. And, it is likely that Jerry Jones has had enough.
We have already seen plenty of rumors and opinions regarding Jones bringing in former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, which is a topic for another day. I'm sure opinions could be split on that possibility as well.
As for where McCarthy will end up? I'm not so sure teams will be chomping at the bit to go after him, especially after how the past two years have ended.
Who wants a head coach that is good enough to be relevant, but not good enough to win the crucial games?
Personally, I don't see a logical fit for him at the moment. I could see him taking a year off just as he did after he and Green Bay parted ways a few years back.