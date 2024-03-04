Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: It's now or never for Dak Prescott
In this Dallas Cowboys mock draft, it's truly now or never for Dak Prescott.
100th Overall Pick (via BUF): Kalen King, CB, Penn State
Stephon Gilmore, Noah Igbinoghene, and Jourdan Lewis are three free agent cornerbacks that the Dallas Cowboys are going to have to decide on. Like the defensive line, it's reasonable to think that they could add to this position in free agency, so I drafted Kalen King with the 100th overall pick in a trade down with the Buffalo Bills.
108th Overall Pick (via NYG): Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Blake Corum is a very good pure runner, and Tony Pollard is set to be a free agent in 2024. At this point, it's become clear that teams do not need to invest a ton of money or resources into the RB position to find success, so perhaps the team could find their bell cow in Blake Corum from Michigan.
231st Overall Pick: Omar Speights, LB, LSU
242nd Overall Pick: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
The last two picks of this Dallas Cowboys mock draft also try to hit other positions of need. Overall, the Cowboys are still in a good spot with the transition they are set to undergo this offseason. It's a crucial year coming for Dak Prescott, who is also likely to sign a mega-extension this offseason. If Prescott and the Cowboys flop once again in the playoffs, even more questions will arise about Prescott and if this team can go where they want.