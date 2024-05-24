Describing each team in the NFL in one word ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
Dallas Cowboys - Laughable
What an embarrassing offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones had previously said the team was going "all-in," but it feels like the exact opposite happened. No extensions in sight for Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb, and their free agency haul was virtually nothing.
Denver Broncos - Underrated
If rookie QB Bo Nix ends up fitting into the offense and playing well, the Denver Broncos will have a nice season. The roster isn't elite, but there aren't many weaknesses. Denver definitely went the cheaper route in free agency but still found players who fit their culture.
Detroit Lions - Loaded
I'm not sure there is a better roster in the NFL than who the Detroit Lions have. General manager Brad Holmes has had a near-perfect tenure thus far and has built a juggernaut that could win the Super Bowl in the near future.
Green Bay Packers - Youth
One of the youngest teams the NFL has seen in years, the Green Bay Packers are littered with youth but don't play like it. A trip to the NFC Divisional Round in 2023 proves that this team can be a serious contender in 2024, and it's the young players that are fueling it.
Houston Texans - Encouraging
After a breakout season in 2023, the Houston Texans have to feel encouraged about what they could do in 2024 and beyond. The head coach/quarterback combination of DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud feels like one of the best in the NFL already, and the rest of the roster is quite good, too.
Indianapolis Colts - Unsuspecting
If second-year QB Anthony Richardson ends up panning out, the Indianapolis Colts will all of a sudden find themselves back on the map. Is anyone seriously buying into the Colts for 2024? I have not seen a ton of chatter about them. They went 9-8 last year with Gardner Minshew taking most of the snaps.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Disappointing
The Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to put themselves on the map in 2022 with a 9-8 season, AFC South title, and a playoff win. They went 9-8 again in 2023, but it didn't come without falling apart down the stretch. In what was supposed to be an elite year, they are essentially having to restart in 2024 and try to forget 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs - Dynasty
This is self-explanatory, right?