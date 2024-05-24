Describing each team in the NFL in one word ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
New York Jets - Monarchy
Aaron Rodgers is the guy. He feels like the one in charge, and the New York Jets will go as Aaron Rodgers goes. It's his team, his show, his everything until the Jets decide to move on from the 40-year-old QB.
Philadelphia Eagles - Pressure
After the Philadelphia Eagles endured a late-season collapse, the team brought in a new offensive and defensive coordinator. All of a sudden, even with a recent Super Bowl appearance and a winning record overall, head coach Nick Sirianni appears to firmly be on the hot seat, and the pressure is surely starting to mount.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Remodel
The Pittsburgh Steelers called in a contractor to remodel their QB room temporarily. The job is Russell Wilson's, but Justin Fields is there as a fun backup option. I would not be shocked to see Fields get a start or two or to even be used in some type of gadget play, but both Wilson and Fields are free agents next offseason, so that is where the Steelers QB room gets uncertain.
San Francisco 49ers - Ceiling?
Have the San Francisco 49ers hit their ceiling with HC Kyle Shanahan? At this point, we know they are good for 10-13 wins per year and at minimum a berth in the NFC Championship Game, but with Shanahan now 0-2 in Super Bowls, you have to wonder if the ceiling has been seen already.
Seattle Seahawks - Evaluating
The Seattle Seahawks are clearly evaluation their current roster talent in 2024 with first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. They didn't make a major move in the NFL Draft or in free agency, so the way I see it, they are just seeing where this team is at before embracing the appropriate path next offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Average
Is this the most average team in NFL history? No seriously, I think I am on to something here. They went 9-8 in 2023 with a +23 point differential. It's hard to be more average than that, and they did bring back some key contributors from that 2023 season, where they appeared in the NFC Divisional Round.
Tennessee Titans - Geriatric
The Tennessee Titans WR room would be elite if it was 2018. Unfortunately isn't not, but you can kind of see the process from GM Ran Carthon, even if he signed two old, washed-up wide receivers in Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley, to compliment another old WR in DeAndre Hopkins.
But the thing is, if second-year QB Will Levis is no good, the roster may be ready for some type of other QB acquisition.
Washington Commanders - Confusing
I just do not get it. The Washington Commanders have had a terrible offseason as far as I am concerned. They signed the 2017 Dream Team in free agency with Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, and Austin Ekeler. They drafted the wrong rookie QB and managed to get worse along the offensive line.
I don't really see the vision at all and think they are in for an extremely rough season.
Was each NFL team accurately described in one word?