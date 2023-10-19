Detroit Lions: Should QB Jared Goff be in the MVP conversation?
The 2023 Detroit Lions are a total juggernaut. With a top 10 offense and defense, this team will go as far as their QB takes them.
The year is 2023. The Detroit Lions are 5-1. The New England Patriots are 1-5. How did this happen? Should we be looking at Jared Goff as being in the MVP conversation? I think the answer is yes, but Goff may have a bit of a tough road to climb to earn this very presitgious award.
Patrick Mahomes won the award in 2022, making that his second MVP selection. However, right now, I'd argue that both Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa, among other players, are more deserving of the MVP. Let's talk about Jared Goff for a second, who went from a low-end starter towards the end of his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams to a high-end starter in year three with the Detroit Lions.
And honestly, he was one of the best QB in the NFL in 2022 as well, but the Lions' league-worst defense really held that team back. Well now, the 2023 Lions have figured out their defense, as it ranks within the top 10 in the NFL. That has surely contributed to them starting 5-1. They not only look like a top-three team in the NFC, but perhaps are a top-five team in the NFL.
Through six games, Jared Goff has completed 69.5% of his passes, a career-high, for 1,618 yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions, and has earned a passer rating of 105.1, which would be the highest of his career. On a side note, since the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, Goff has thrown 40 touchdowns on just 10 interceptions.
Right now, Goff is on pace for the following numbers:
400/575, 4,585 yards, 31 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 104.7 rating.
This would surely make a strong MVP case for Goff, who likely needs to lead this team to double-digit wins and perhaps a top-two seed in the NFC playoffs in order to have a viable shot at the MVP award. This is such a great time for Lions fans, who have been starving for a good team for years now. The team shipped Matthew Stafford out of town for the 2021 NFL and basically had to take Jared Goff back in the deal.
Well, that started a bit shaky, but three years into the deal, it looks like both sides are extremely happy with their decision. I also think something needs to be said about this team if they do make the playoffs. Jared Goff has played in six postseason games, so their most important player would not be going into the postseason as raw as others would be.
This could be a huge advantage for the Detroit Lions, as they'd have one of the most experienced QBs in the entire NFL playoffs. We'll see what happens, but one thing is for sure; Jared Goff should definitely be in the MVP conversation.