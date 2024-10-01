Eagles not only have a coaching problem, but now have a Jalen Hurts problem
It's officially time to sound the alarm with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This franchise not only has a coaching problem, but a QB one as well. When can we start talking about this below-average QB, team, staff, and pretty much everything else besides the GM?
The Eagles got blown out in Week 4 in Tampa against the Buccaneers. It was their second loss in the 2024 calendar year to the Buccaneers, but paints a much broader problem for the Eagles. It's been established that coaching is a weak point for the Eagles. They broke out in 2022 and made a run to the Super Bowl, but lost both of their coordinators that following offseason to head coaching jobs.
Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen were top of their class among coordinators, and now are coaching the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
Since their departures, the Eagles have been a below-average football team no matter where you want to look, and the more shaky performances they have on Sundays, the more that Nick Sirianni's coaching ability, or lack thereof, comes into question.
Well, don't look now, but Eagles' starting QB Jalen Hurts has been just terrible since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. He's been bad.
And the Eagles have a problem. They have a quarterback problem. Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Hurts has completed 66% of his passes for 4,788 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. His passer rating since then has been 88.5, and over this 21 game stretch, Hurts has turned the ball over 17 times.
Yes, 17 times. If you take Jalen Hurts' production since the start of the 2023 NFL Season through this past week and average it over a normal 17-game season in the NFL, this is what Hurts would produce:
358/542, 3,876 yards, 22 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 88.5 rating, and 21 total turnovers. This is what the Eagles have dealt with for over a calendar year now. When a trend is going on for that long, it's not some odd coincidence. This is a quarterback problem, and it's becoming more clear that Hurts' best season in 2022 was way more due to Shane Steichen than Hurts himself.
And the further the Eagles get from the 2022 NFL Season, their issues become more magnified. Not only do they have an obvious coaching issue, but they also very clearly have a quarterback issue as well. Jalen Hurts is a problem, and not a good one.