NFL Power Rankings: Top 3 most impressive wins of Week 4 action
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season is almost in the books with a couple of Monday Night Football matchups looming after an exciting Sunday full of action. Looking back on what went down in Week 4, there were a few really impressive victories and not just of the "blowout" variety.
There were some teams who went on the road and gutted out some tough wins, there were teams who bounced back in a big way in Week 4, and there were teams who had to overcome a lot of injuries and other issues to get wins and stay in the thick of things here early on in the season.
But what were the three most impressive wins in Week 4 action?
Ravens blowout tops most impressive Week 4 wins in 2024
1. Ravens beat Bills 35-10
As I was watching the Buffalo Bills dominate the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, I legitimately thought to myself: This might be the best team in the NFL right now.
Josh Allen has been playing like an MVP. The Bills have played great complementary football. The Bills were 3-0 heading into this week. But as we've seen many times in the past, going into Baltimore can be like running your team straight into a buzz-saw. Unfortunately for the Bills, the Ravens have already lost a home game this season (against the Raiders, of all teams), so it's not likely they're going to lose many (if any) more.
The Ravens always play well at home, but they are the first team to really slow down the Buffalo offense so far this season and they didn't just slow them down -- they shut them down. On top of it all, Derrick Henry was running like he's never run before, making Ravens history in the process. The Ravens, after an 0-2 start, are officially back on track.
2. Buccaneers trounce Eagles 33-16
There might have been some questions about the Philadelphia Eagles going into this past week offensively, but the Buccaneers might have put Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the hot seat with this kind of beating.
The Eagles were fresh of of a nice win against the Saints, who had previously scored 91 points in their first two games before Vic Fangio's defense shut them down last weekend. And the Eagles' offense did just enough to get the win. But against the Bucs, it was over almost as fast as it started.
Jalen Hurts's ball security has just been outrageously bad since the start of last season. He didn't throw any interceptions in this game, but he had another pair of fumbles including a lost fumble and he was sacked six times by a Bucs defensive front that didn't get a single sack on Bo Nix last week.
This is not just about how unimpressive the Eagles were, however. It's about how good the Bucs looked coming off of a terrible loss against Denver last week. Baker Mayfield was throwing it all over the yard. The Bucs finally got their running game going a little bit in this one, and the defense put the pressure on.
3. Commanders improve to 3-1 over Cardinals
How can you not be impressed by what the Washington Commanders have been doing the last handful of weeks?
Jayden Daniels has played like an MVP. Kliff Kingsbury is calling more than just a "nice college offense". The Commanders are rolling with three straight wins and Dan Quinn has this team looking really solid in the early goings of the 2024 season.
In fact, the Commanders are pretty comfortably playing better than every other team in the NFC East right now. Who cares about the schedule and opponents at this point? The Commanders have beaten some teams with rough records but teams they were certainly not favored to beat, by any means. Seeing them score 38 points against the Bengals on Monday and then 42 against the Cardinals on Sunday?
It's got to feel great if you're a Commanders fan right now. You might have something special brewing.