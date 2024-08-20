Early 2024 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 regular season games
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts were neck and neck for the AFC South division last year. The Texans were able to inch it out, and I don’t see much change for 2024. I am fully bought into the Texans and QB CJ Stroud, and they’ll begin the 2024 NFL Season with a win playing away from home.
The biggest factor for the Colts in 2024 is whether or not second-year QB Anthony Richardson can take the next step.
Prediction: Texans win
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins could actually be two evenly-matched teams. I like both rosters and both coaches. QBs Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa are both pretty controversial, as both have shown a ton but aren’t always consistent. This Week 1 game is a toss-up for me, but let’s defer to the home team here.
Prediction: Dolphins win
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
We all know who the New Orleans Saints are, but I am curious what kind of Carolina Panthers team we get in 2024. The team hired Dave Canales this offseason to be their new head coach, and he has done some great work with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, so maybe Bryce Young is the next one.
Being that the Panthers are less proven, I do believe the Saints can win this one, but I am not high on the Saints for 2024. There’s a ton to dislike about that team.
Prediction: Saints win
Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants
This is an interesting game. Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones figure to be the starting QBs for this game, and I am not sure that is going to make for great TV at all. It’s hard to predict a winner here. Daniel Jones and the Giants are just not good, but can we trust Sam Darnold more?
Heck, I have no idea. Give me the Vikings, I guess.