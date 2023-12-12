Early NFL picks, predictions for 2023 playoffs
Let's make some early picks and predictions for the 2023 NFL playoffs
The 2023 NFL playoffs are just a month away. The playoff races are heating up in each conference. Let's predict each conference's playoff teams as we progress through the end of the season. Man, the end of the season playoff push is going to be amazing. The AFC has a plethora of teams who sit at 7-6 and who are all vying for a Wild Card spot.
Some of these 7-6 teams also have shots to win their divisions. In the NFC, six teams sit within one game of each other for the Wild Card spots. There is a ton of change that is going to happen in the coming weeks and the seeding is going to get absolutely crazy. Let's try to predict the 14 playoff teams and a Super Bowl projection.
Wild Card teams in AFC and NFC
5th seeds: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys
I think the Cleveland Browns have shown enough with Joe Flacco under center to cement themselves as the 5th seed in the AFC when the playoffs roll around. The Browns have games against the Bears, Texans, Jets, and Bengals, and I think they could easily win three of those games. The defense is still elite and Flacco still has something left in the tank.
The Dallas Cowboys do lead the NFC East, but the Eagles have a hilariously easy schedule to end the season. Their last four games are against the Seahawks, Giants twice, and the Cardinals. Even though the Eagles aren't that good, I think they roll over the last month of the season. The Cowboys have to face the Bills, Dolphins, Lions, and Commanders, which are much tougher than the Eagles' remaining schedule.
These feel like the 5th-seeded teams.
6th seeds: Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers
The Houston Texans lost against the New York Jets in Week 14, and it wasn't pretty, but I think this Texans team is one of the strong Wild Card teams in this massive group in the AFC, and I think they get two wins against the Tennessee Titans over the last four games and probably takedown the Colts to get to 10-7, which is going to be good enough for them to squeeze into the postseason as the 6th seed, and a strong 6th seed at that.
The Green Bay Packers are 6-6 and are currently in the 7th seed in the NFC. You tell me who you trust more; Jordan Love and the Packers or Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings. I'll bank on Love continuing to play well and do eventually leapfrog the Vikings in the seeding in the NFC. The Packers still have a chance to win the division, but I think that's a bit too far to makeup at this point.
7th seeds: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams
I do kind of think the wheels are about to fall off for the Minnesota Vikings, who are 7-6 and are hanging onto the last playoff spot in the NFC. However, I think the Los Angeles Rams are going to get that spot and get to nine wins. The Rams have to play the Commanders, Saints, Giants, and 49ers. I think those are three wins right there, which gets them to 9-8.
Matthew Stafford has done this before and is going to get it done for the Rams once again as they squeeze into the playoffs.
The Denver Broncos are 7-6 and might be the most complete Wild Card contender in the NFL. They are getting efficient QB play from Russell Wilson, have an elite head coach, and have a defense that has gone through a historic improvement. I think Denver can get to 10 wins relatively easily with three more wins against the Patriots, Chargers, and Raiders.