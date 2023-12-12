Early NFL picks, predictions for 2023 playoffs
Let's make some early picks and predictions for the 2023 NFL playoffs
Who makes it to the Super Bowl?
Right now, I have a hard time not choosing the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers to make the Super Bowl this year. The 49ers are the best team in the NFL and a clear tier above everyone else in the conference. I think the Niners and Cowboys end up in the NFC Championship Game, and unless there is a catastrophic injury to the Niners, they'll make it to the Super Bowl with ease.
As for the AFC, I think each projected playoff team has serious flaws, and the Ravens are a team that has been bitten by the injury bug in recent years. Right now, they seem abnormally healthy for what they've been, and it's late in the season, so I don't think they'll all of a sudden suffer a ton of injuries. I trust the Ravens more than any other team in the conference and think they are the most complete team.
I think other teams like the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Cowboys could all make a push for the Super Bowl, but the teams that usually win and go deep in the playoffs have the most consistent coaching and quarterback play, and right now, it's hard to not choose the Ravens and 49ers, and I think the 49ers win it.