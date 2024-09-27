Here's where every team's leading pass rusher ranks in sacks through 3 weeks
Sacks are one of those headlining type of statistics in the NFL. Which players lead all 32 teams in sacks through three weeks in the 2024 NFL Season? Through three weeks, some players are currently on pace to have a metric-ton of sacks this year.
Below is a table of all 32 NFL teams and which players lead in sacks:
Rank
Player
Team
Sacks
1
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions
6.5
2
Will McDonald IV
New York Jets
5
3
Keion White
New England Patriots
4
4
Kyle Van Noy
Baltimore Ravens
4
5
Jonathan Greenard & Patrick Jones II
Minnesota Vikings
4
6
Alontae Taylor
New Orleans Saints
3.5
7
Jason Pinnock & Dexter Lawrence*
New York Giants
3
8
Boye Maye & Derick Hall
Seattle Seahawks
3
9
Gregory Rousseau & Von Miller
Buffalo Bills
3
10
Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders
3
11
Dennis Gardeck
Arizona Cardinals
3
12
Harold Landry
Tennessee Titans
3
13
Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals
3
14
DeMarcus Lawrence*
Dallas Cowboys
3
15
TJ Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers
3
16
Jonathon Cooper
Denver Broncos
3
17
Devonte Wyatt
Green Bay Packers
3
18
Will Anderson Jr
Houston Texans
2.5
19
Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers
2.5
20
Zack Baun
Philadelphia Eagles
2
21
Darrell Taylor & Gervon Dexter
Chicago Bears
2
22
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
2
23
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
2
24
Byron Young
Los Angeles Rams
2
25
Calais Campbell
Miami Dolphins
2
26
Clelin Ferrell
Washington Commanders
2
27
Travon Walker
Jacksonville Jaguars
2
28
Kwity Paye
Indianapolis Colts
1.5
29
Matt Judon
Atlanta Falcons
1.5
30
Jayden Peevy
Carolina Panthers
1.5
31
SirVocea Dennis & Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1
32
George Karlaftis III, Chamarri Conner, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chris Jones & Mike Pennel
Kansas City Chiefs
1
The one important thing to note here is that the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have each now played four games, so guys like DeMarcus Lawrence, Dexter Lawrence, and Jason Pinnock, who you see on this list, all have one more game over everyone else on this list, at least. To no surprise, Detroit Lions' stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL.
He's got 6.5 sacks through three weeks. Currently, he'd be on pace for 37 sacks across a 17-game season. Hutchinson also already has 11 QB hits and six tackles for loss. There are solid rotational pass-rushers who produce that line in an entire season, but Hutchinson has this all in just three games.
Second place in the NFL in sacks is Will McDonald IV from the New York Jets. McDonald is in his second season and already has more sacks and QB hits than he did his entire rookie season. McDonald's performance may be extra impressive, as the Jets don't even have Haason Reddick or Jermaine Johnson on the field.
The team also let Bryce Huff leave in free agency and traded John Franklin-Myers, so what McDonald has done is stellar. There are four players in the NFL with four sacks; Keion White, Kyle Van Noy, Jonathan Greenard, and Patrick Jones II. Van Noy is 33 years old but on pace to have the best season of his career, which is notable.
Greenard and Jones help bolster the Minnesota Vikings' suffocating defense, and Keion White on the New England Patriots may end up being one of their lone bright spots of he 2024 NFL Season. You then have a ton of players tied with three and two sacks.
If you go to the bottom, there are a few teams who do not have a player with more than one sack. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are those two teams. They have multiple players tied with a sack, but don't have anyone with more.
Sacks can be misleading in the NFL and are not always indicative of a team's or player's defensive performance. It's important to not get too caught up in raw sack totals. Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs have good defenses, but them not having someone with a ton of sacks through three weeks does not take away from the defense itself.