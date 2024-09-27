NFL Spin Zone
Here's where every team's leading pass rusher ranks in sacks through 3 weeks

Who are the leading sack-masters for each team through three weeks?

By Lou Scataglia

Lions Cardinals Football
Lions Cardinals Football / Michael Owens/GettyImages
Sacks are one of those headlining type of statistics in the NFL. Which players lead all 32 teams in sacks through three weeks in the 2024 NFL Season? Through three weeks, some players are currently on pace to have a metric-ton of sacks this year.

Below is a table of all 32 NFL teams and which players lead in sacks:

Rank

Player

Team

Sacks

1

Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions

6.5

2

Will McDonald IV

New York Jets

5

3

Keion White

New England Patriots

4

4

Kyle Van Noy

Baltimore Ravens

4

5

Jonathan Greenard & Patrick Jones II

Minnesota Vikings

4

6

Alontae Taylor

New Orleans Saints

3.5

7

Jason Pinnock & Dexter Lawrence*

New York Giants

3

8

Boye Maye & Derick Hall

Seattle Seahawks

3

9

Gregory Rousseau & Von Miller

Buffalo Bills

3

10

Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders

3

11

Dennis Gardeck

Arizona Cardinals

3

12

Harold Landry

Tennessee Titans

3

13

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals

3

14

DeMarcus Lawrence*

Dallas Cowboys

3

15

TJ Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers

3

16

Jonathon Cooper

Denver Broncos

3

17

Devonte Wyatt

Green Bay Packers

3

18

Will Anderson Jr

Houston Texans

2.5

19

Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers

2.5

20

Zack Baun

Philadelphia Eagles

2

21

Darrell Taylor & Gervon Dexter

Chicago Bears

2

22

Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers

2

23

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

2

24

Byron Young

Los Angeles Rams

2

25

Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins

2

26

Clelin Ferrell

Washington Commanders

2

27

Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars

2

28

Kwity Paye

Indianapolis Colts

1.5

29

Matt Judon

Atlanta Falcons

1.5

30

Jayden Peevy

Carolina Panthers

1.5

31

SirVocea Dennis & Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1

32

George Karlaftis III, Chamarri Conner, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chris Jones & Mike Pennel

Kansas City Chiefs

1

The one important thing to note here is that the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have each now played four games, so guys like DeMarcus Lawrence, Dexter Lawrence, and Jason Pinnock, who you see on this list, all have one more game over everyone else on this list, at least. To no surprise, Detroit Lions' stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL.

He's got 6.5 sacks through three weeks. Currently, he'd be on pace for 37 sacks across a 17-game season. Hutchinson also already has 11 QB hits and six tackles for loss. There are solid rotational pass-rushers who produce that line in an entire season, but Hutchinson has this all in just three games.

Second place in the NFL in sacks is Will McDonald IV from the New York Jets. McDonald is in his second season and already has more sacks and QB hits than he did his entire rookie season. McDonald's performance may be extra impressive, as the Jets don't even have Haason Reddick or Jermaine Johnson on the field.

The team also let Bryce Huff leave in free agency and traded John Franklin-Myers, so what McDonald has done is stellar. There are four players in the NFL with four sacks; Keion White, Kyle Van Noy, Jonathan Greenard, and Patrick Jones II. Van Noy is 33 years old but on pace to have the best season of his career, which is notable.

Greenard and Jones help bolster the Minnesota Vikings' suffocating defense, and Keion White on the New England Patriots may end up being one of their lone bright spots of he 2024 NFL Season. You then have a ton of players tied with three and two sacks.

If you go to the bottom, there are a few teams who do not have a player with more than one sack. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are those two teams. They have multiple players tied with a sack, but don't have anyone with more.

Sacks can be misleading in the NFL and are not always indicative of a team's or player's defensive performance. It's important to not get too caught up in raw sack totals. Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs have good defenses, but them not having someone with a ton of sacks through three weeks does not take away from the defense itself.

