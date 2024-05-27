How many active NFL quarterbacks will make the Hall of Fame?
Playing quarterback in the NFL is one that brings the most attention. Are there any active quarterbacks who will end up in the Hall of Fame? Well, the answer is yes. There are some QBs currently playing in the NFL who are no-doubt Hall of Famers.
There are also a couple passers who could get it, but might need a bit more to push them over the edge. There are currently 36 quarterbacks in the NFL Hall of Fame. Would these four passers make it an even 40 when their careers are over?
1. Patrick Mahomes
Even though Patrick Mahomes has only been a full-time starter for six seasons, he's won two league MVPs, three Super Bowls, and three Super bowl MVPs. He's also added six Pro Bowls and two All-Pros as well. There simply isn't anything Patrick Mahomes has not done in this league.
Sure, playing longer will help him move up some all-time QB ranking, but that's really the last part here. If he retired tomorrow, he'd be a first-ballot player, and he's not even 30 years old yet.
2. Aaron Rodgers
Another no-doubt Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 475 touchdowns against just 105 interceptions. He's won 148 games and has earned 10 Pro Bowl nods and another four All-Pro nods. To boot, he's got a Super Bowl and four league MVP awards.
Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes may be the two most talented quarterbacks to ever grace this earth. Rodgers has done it all and has sustained success late in his career. There's no telling how he would have played in 2023 had he not torn his Achilles, but that's in the past now.
Aaron Rodgers will have a bust in Canton one day.
3. Matthew Stafford
Now getting into some more feisty Hall of Fame debates, Matthew Stafford did finally win a Super Bowl in 2021. The main issue here with Stafford is his career-losing record, but he was the only thing keeping the Detroit Lions relevant during his career there.
Since being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford has been able to put himself on the map a bit more. Stafford has just two Pro Bowls but has thrown for over 56,000 yards and 357 touchdowns. His statistics plus the Super Bowl could give him a decent enough case to get in.
4. Russell Wilson
Let's not have recency bias with Russell Wilson please. Wilson has a 115-72-1 record. He owns a winning playoff record and a Super Bowl victory back in 2013. Wilson also has 5,307 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. All in all, Russell Wilson has not played as long as some other Hall of Fame quarterbacks, but he's done quite a bit, and there are less-accomplished passers currently in Canton.
The end of his career, the way it's going, should not change that.