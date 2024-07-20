It might be time to have a conversation about this NFC QB after the 2024 season
Being a top-end quarterback in the NFL is one of the hardest thing to do in sports, and this quarterback from the NFC may have his status come into question after the 2024 NFL Season. Through four years in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has more shaky play at QB than more "good" play, if you will.
Hurts broke out in the 2022 NFL Season, but that was when he threw for just 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His passer rating was a strong 101.5. This is the year that the Eagles also made it to the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But his other three seasons are simply not good enough. In 2020, 2021, and 2023, Hurts has combined to throw for just 171.6 yards per game, 45 touchdown passes, and 28 interceptions. Yes, Hurts does a lot of damage on the ground with his legs, but he aveages just 4.8 yards per tote.
As a QB who can run, you kind of expect Hurts to gain more with his legs when he does decide to run. For reference, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has carried the ball a whopping 875 times in the NFL, and he has averaged 6.0 yards per carry.
Another huge thing to consider with Jalen Hurts is just how talented the teams he plays on are. Eagles GM Howie Roseman is a master at his craft, as the Eagles have always sported strong offensive lines and elite play-makers. Yet, Hurts has clearly not taken advantage of them like a legitimate franchise QB should.
I am not saying he's bad or anything, but with just one legitimate season under his belt through four years, it's worth considering his long-term status if he cannot put a 2022-esque season together in 2024. And it's not like he was this uber-productive passer by any means. If Jalen Hurts cannot do this, I believe a bigger conversation will need to be had about whether or not this quarterback is truly as good as some think he is.