Chargers Rumors: 4 sneaky candidates to replace Brandon Staley
The inevitable could lead to a sneaky hire by the Chargers
By Ryan Heckman
2. Bill Belichick, Head Coach, New England Patriots
This one sounds absolutely crazy, right?
Not so fast.
The New England Patriots have already been rumored to be willing to fire Bill Belichick due to the mediocrity since Tom Brady left town and how bad they've been this year. But, there are also reports that Belichick could instead be traded.
Obviously, the Chargers would rather hire Belichick rather than trade for him and sacrifice assets. But, if Belichick wants to continue coaching and the Patriots opt to try to get something for his services, this could be an option.
In all honesty, though, would Chargers fans welcome Belichick? It depends on whether or not you buy into the narrative that he is, truly, one of the greatest coaches of all-time. Belichick has not done well with his front office decisions over the years, and if he were to come to Los Angeles, I would assume fans would prefer he stick with solely coaching rather than having a hand in operations.
He is of course a Hall of Fame coach, but one can only wonder if the game has passed him by at this point. After all, without Brady, Belichick has done nothing of merit in New England.