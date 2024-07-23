Major media outlet predicts Super Bowl matchup that would break the internet
The 2024 NFL season obviously hasn't officially started yet, which means that all options for bold predictions are still on the table. And USA Today is seemingly in the mood for some really bold predictions. USA Today released their annual record predictions for every NFL team around the league, as well as their overall season and playoff predictions.
The Super Bowl matchup they are predicting would absolutely break the internet.
USA Today predicts New York Jets over Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LIX
This Super Bowl matchup would be wild for a number of reasons, the obvious being a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and his former team. There is a lot of history and drama between Rodgers and the Packers, where a lot of stuff that usually stays behind closed doors was aired out to the public by Rodgers himself.
The only way this Super Bowl matchup could be more interesting is if the Jets somehow would find a way to acquire Davante Adams and add him to the combustible mix.
The Packers have reestablished themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC this year thanks to the development of the guy who replaced Rodgers -- Jordan Love. Love finished second in the NFL last year in touchdown passes behind Dak Prescott and as of the time of this post being written is on the cusp of a massive contract extension.
Rodgers missed almost the entirety of his first year with the New York Jets due to an Achilles injury, which has put his present and future at least somewhat in doubt. He also spent some controversial time in Egypt while his team was going through OTAs and minicamp this offseason, so Rodgers has clearly turned the filter completely off and is doing things however he sees fit.
The Jets have a pretty loaded roster but it does feel like they are getting a little over-hyped at this point. Rodgers is going to likely present an appreciable upgrade over anything the Jets have had at QB in recent years, but people may be unfairly expecting 2020 or 2021 Rodgers. The Rodgers we last saw in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers was not the same guy that won back-to-back MVP awards and he's now 40 years old, coming off of a major season-ending injury.
Although Rodgers could come out and play extremely well as we've seen for the vast majority of his NFL career, Father Time spares nobody, and Rodgers is already on borrowed time as it is.
But, for the sake of discussion, let's say we get this matchup in Super Bowl LIX. It would make for a fascinating couple of weeks of interviews and soundbites, as well as storylines galore. There are obviously a lot of former Packers players and coaches with the Jets right now because of Rodgers, and having a matchup against Rodgers in the Super Bowl would be a great way for the people he dragged around in Green Bay to get some revenge on Rodgers as well.