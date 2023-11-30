New England Patriots should trade for Kyler Murray in 2024
This is an obvious move to me...
The New England Patriots need a franchise quarterback. Mac Jones simply isn't cutting it, and I think they could acquire an established veteran QB via trade next offseason. In recent years, trading for a major QB hasn't necessarily worked out. The Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford in 2021, won a Super Bowl in their first year together, and have been irrelevant ever since.
The Indianapolis Colts traded for both Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz. Those acquisitions did not work out. The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, and that has been a disaster. And the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, and it's trending upwards but still not seen as a fair trade as of yet.
Even though the success with trading for veteran QBs has been a mixed bag at best, the New England Patriots should jump on the potential opportunity to acquire Kyler Murray. I think it's a possibility if the Arizona Cardinals end up with the first or second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would all but guarantee them the chance to draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
The organization is not at all married to Murray for the future, and I do think a good enough offer would make them pull the trigger. Why the Patriots? Why not some other team? I do think Murray fits with other teams who'd have interest, but the Patriots are in a horrible spot.
Josh Allen is not going anywhere. Tua Tagovailoa is not going anywhere, and I think Aaron Rodgers wants to play well into his 40s. The Patriots do not have any sort of answer at QB with their divisional foes, and there is no guarantee that a QB they'd pick in 2024 would work out. So, my proposed solution is making a huge trade for Kyler Murray.
Kyler Murray is one of the few dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He's excellent as a runner and has been pretty solid as a passer. The Patriots could have a huge priority crossed off their list for the foreseeable future and would be able to turn their attention to fixing the offensive line and adding some competent pass catchers.
And I don't really think that Bill Belichick is going to be the decision-maker in New England after this year. I think Robert Kraft is prepared to make a huge change in that regard. Belichick's lack of success in the post-Tom Brady era is going to spell the end of his tenure in New England, in my opinion.