NFL 2024: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at quarterback
3. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)
There was a time when the words “Heisman Trophy Winner” and “bust” were somewhat synonymous. In recent years, the top college player in the country has gone on to be more than respectable in the NFL. That’s what the Commanders are hoping for from LSU’s Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick in April.
Daniels’ 2023 campaign was amazing, although he decided not to play in the postseason. In 12 games, he connected on 72.2 percent of his throws for 3,812 yards, 40 scores, and just four interceptions. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs. The early reviews have been positive for the one-time Arizona State product.
2. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears)
Speaking of Heisman Trophy winners, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft copped the award in 2022. Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams spent the past two seasons at USC. He threw 72 TD passes (10 interceptions) and ran for 21 scores in his two years with Lincoln Riley’s Trojans.
The Bears were busy this offseason. Along with returning veterans in wide receiver D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, the team traded for wideout Keenan Allen, signed running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett, and drafted USC teammate Rome Udonze. Williams could be the ideal triggerman.
1. Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons)
After six seasons in both Washington and Minnesota, productive signal-caller Kirk Cousins took his talents to Atlanta this offseason via a four-year, $180 million contract. The 12-year pro comes off a season which was cut short by an Achilles injury. He joins a franchise that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2017.
In eight games in ‘23, Cousins threw for 18 touchdowns and was picked off only five times. On the other hand, Falcons’ quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (now with Arizona) and Taylor Heinicke combined for 17 TDs and 16 interceptions. Also, Atlanta drafted quite the insurance policy (Michael Penix Jr.) in the first round.