NFL: 5 Trades we need to see happen before the trading deadline
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
There was no trade list without Jonathan Taylor's name on it. He's not happy with the Indianapolis Colts, a team like many others that isn't willing to pay a running back. Taylor needs two things: a fresh start and a new contract. If the Colts want to save face, they can provide him with both. No, they don't have to; they could simply wait it out and franchise him. Taylor would then have to decide to sit out and become another Le'Veon Bell, or play, risk injury, and not receive a long-term deal. It sucks, but those are the breaks for the running back position.
For the sake of this article, let's pretend the Colts do right by their back and trade him. The Baltimore Ravens are at the top of that list for obvious reasons. The running game is more anemic than when Greg Roman was the offensive coordinator.
No one is afraid of the Ravens' offense when they don't have a back to fear now that JK Dobbins is hurt. Taylor could reshape the offense and make them one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. The Buccaneers should also look to acquire Taylor. Baker Mayfield is proving he's a worthy quarterback, and giving him a good running back could make him even better.