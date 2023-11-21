5 coaching changes that need to be made after Week 11
By Ryan Heckman
2. The Steelers must part with Matt Canada
I don't know of a more frustrated fan base in the NFL over the last couple of years than Steelers fans when talking about offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
This season, the Steelers are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game and are coming off just a 10-point performance against Cleveland. This game marked the fourth time Pittsburgh has scored 10 points or less in a game this season. That is atrocious, and Steelers fans are sick and tired of it.
Look, is Mike Tomlin going anywhere? Absolutely not; not unless the man decides to step away himself. But, the support for his guy Canada is nonsensical at this point. Canada has been awful for quite some time now, and whether or not the team sticks with Kenny Pickett into next year, they need to pull the plug on Canada as soon as possible.
Pickett has struggled in Year 2, mightily in fact. And, while you can put a lot of the blame on Pickett himself, some of the blame also goes on Canada and his bonehead play calling. Pickett isn't going to get any better under his tutelage. It's time for Canada to go.