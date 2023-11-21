5 coaching changes that need to be made after Week 11
By Ryan Heckman
3. The Chargers have to rid themselves of Brandon Staley
Could there be any more of a Chargers trend than what they have done this season, so far? The Chargers began by losing two games, then winning two, then losing two, then winning two, and now, they have lost their second in a row.
See the trend?
Injuries aside, this Chargers team is far too talented to be 4-6, and fans know it. They are sick of years and years doing what everyone now calls "Chargering." Staley once looked like a bright hire; a guy who had the guts to make calls other coaches didn't.
But, more often than not, those calls have not panned out in crunch time. And, the Chargers have made a habit of losing close games the vast majority of the time. Los Angeles has to get a new coaching staff in there for Justin Herbert's sake. He's starting to take a similar road as Matthew Stafford did for so long in Detroit.
Herbert has all the talent in the world, but the coaching around him has held him back. Once the Chargers finish the season with a losing record, it will have been too late. It's time to send a message now, and wake this locker room up.