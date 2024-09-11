NFL Fantasy Football: Studs and duds from Week 1 of the 2024 season
Dud: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (5.9 points)
For the most part, any wide receiver going up against Patrick Surtain II is going to have a tough time. DK Metcalf was no different in Week 1, as he hauled in just three receptions for 29 yards for a measly 5.9 fantasy points.
Metcalf loves the big play and is going to get his production. Geno Smith has had no problems getting him the ball, but a pretty iffy matchup against the best CB in the NFL in Week 1 is why Metcalf has made the "dud" part of this article.
Stud: Chicago Bears Defense (22 points)
The Chicago Bears defense tee'd off against the lowly Tennessee Titans, leading the way among all fantasy DEF in Week 1 with a whopping 22 points. Chicago's defense could have been your weekly winner if you had them in your lineup. Three sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, just 17 points allowed, and two defensive touchdowns is what this unit was able to do.
Caleb Williams and the offense were just not good at all, but it's nice that the defense bailed them out. That isn't going to happen each week, but a home matchup against a bad team is what the Bears were able to take advantage of.
Stud: Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers (24 points)
They call him the "Wizard of Boz" and for good reason, as Chris Boswell, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting kicker, was playing lights-out in their Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He made all six of his kicks in Week 1, and three of them were from 50+ yards. Boswell is probably the best kicker in the NFL and was responsible for all 18 of the Steelers points.
The Steelers offense isn't going to be very good in 2024, which does make the accurate Boswell a weekly starter in your league. He's not going to make every kick, but him being in a dome in Week 1 and simply being excellent at his job was a huge reason why he aced all six kicks.