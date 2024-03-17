NFL Free Agency: Building a full offense with remaining free agents
Let's take a fun twist and build a full offense with remaining free agents!
The NFL free agency period is always a blast. Among the remaining free agents, let's try to scrap together a full starting offense. Sometimes, top free agents go unsigned for a while, so it's not like the current NFL free agency market is lacking talent. There are still some extremely talented players left out there, and they could sign with teams anytime from now, through the summer, and even into the 2024 NFL Season.
At this point, teams looking add free agents won't be paying a ton of money for them, which is a good thing from a financial standpoint. There also still might be some diamonds in the rough among remaining FAs. Well, in this exercise, we're going to build a full starting offense with some remaining NFL free agents.
Quarterback - Carson Wentz
I am still not totally out on Carson Wentz. I think he can be a fun backup for a team, especially if there is a coaching whiz out there who knows how to get something out of the former MVP candidate. Wentz enjoyed a nice run with the Philadelphia Eagles, but has since bounced around on a few teams, and is clearly not a starting option for many teams.
I personally believe he can still be a viable backup/spot starter, but as of now, he's not on an NFL team. He's the best remaining free agent QB.
Running Back - JK Dobbins
JK Dobbins is clearly a talented running back, but he's just not been able to stay healthy. His recently major injury was a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. Fortunately, he tore it early enough to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, so maybe he can latch onto a team late in the offseason program. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season, but during the 2020 and 2022 seasons, he rushed for 1,325 yards, 11 touchdowns, and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.