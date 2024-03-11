NFL Free Agency: Predicting where top free agents will sign
As the legal tampering period comes closer, let's take a stab at predicting where some of the top free agents will sign in 2024.
Tyron Smith - Kansas City Chiefs
In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs tried another veteran left tackle whose jersey read "Smith." Donovan Smith was not great for them, and with the expectation that the future Hall of Famer hits the open market, a stop with the Chiefs makes sense. KC did just re-sign Chris Jones on a monster deal, but I am sure they can find the money to bring in an elite left tackle for a year or two.
Danielle Hunter - Denver Broncos
Maybe I am biased here since I am a Denver Broncos fan, but Danielle Hunter makes a ton of sense for the team. Broncos GM George Paton was in the Minnesota Vikings front office when he was drafted back in 2015, and Hunter has played both DE and OLB, which are both positions of need for the Broncos. Hunter gets into the backfield consistently, which is something the Broncos need.
Christian Wilkins - Houston Texans
With a need along the defensive line, the Houston Texans will once again splurge in free agency, this time signing stud defensive tackle from the Miami Dolphins, Christian Wilkins, who had the best year of his career in 2023. Wilkins is turning 29 years old late in the 2024 NFL Season, which I think is notable.