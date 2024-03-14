NFL Free Agency: These 3 signings are truly disasters waiting to happen
Like clockwork, there are, yet again, very poor free agency signings across the NFL. Teams never seem to learn from this.
2. Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley is being paid like a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL but might not even be a top-20 WR. Ridley did have a 1,000-yard season in 2023 with the Jaguars, but he caught just 55.9% of his targets, and across his NFL career, has caught just 62.8% of his targets, so he has never really been an efficient, volume receiver in the NFL.
And that is a huge problem for getting $92 million from the Titans. Ridley obviously did not play for the entirety of the 2022 NFL Season due to a suspension related to gambling and is already turning 30 years old this December. Being given $23 million per year, you'd expect the player to be a reliable WR1 who can easily output 1,000 yards per season or more.
This feels like a desperation move for the Titans, who already had an old, veteran WR on the roster in DeAndre Hopkins. In 2023, Ridley averaged about five receptions and 60 yards per game. Is that truly worth almost $100 million?
3. Pretty much everything the Washington Commanders did
Perhaps the biggest losers of the NFL Free Agency period thus far is the Washington Commanders, who is putting together what would have been an elite roster back in 2019. It's a very odd strategy for new GM Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn, who came into the offseason with a ton of cap space and are surely spending it.
Zach Ertz, Austin Ekeler, Bobby Wagner, Brandon McManus. All four players are old, declining, and not nearly the caliber of player they once were.
Or, can I interest you in the team giving a former backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti a three-year, $16 million deal? What about signing Marcus Mariota to a deal worth up to $10 million? Or, perhaps, you'd be interested in the team overpaying to sign center Tyler Biadasz, giving him $10 million per season.
Man, it is hard to find what the heck this team is doing. They didn't get younger and clearly did not build for the future in year one of the Peters/Quinn duo. I am truly stuck trying to figure out what the Washington Commanders are doing, and they are the biggest losers of the 2024 NFL Free Agency period thus far.