NFL Insider thinks Bears' loss in Week 5 could lead to massive changes
The Chicago Bears have lost 14-straight games, and major changes could come if that streak hits 15.
Peter King, who is pretty well-connected, seems to think that the Chicago Bears could make major changes if they lose in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The Bears are a total dumpster fire. Honestly, that might be putting it lightly.
The team has lost 14-straight games, even after having a 21-point lead against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Justin Fields had the best game of his career by far, and the Bears still lost in the final minutes. Honestly, every aspect of the organization has huge issues.
The quarterback and offensive line are no good. The defense is no good. The coaching staff is no good. The front office built all of this, and this team simply needs to blow this entire operation up, start from scratch, and rely on the 2024 NFL Draft to kickstart this franchise.
Well, Peter King seems to think that Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus could be out of a job if they lose in Week 5 and drop to 0-5 on the season:
The last time the Chicago Bears won a game was nearly one calendar year ago, in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. It was a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots, and the Bears have not won a game since then. Fortunately, not only do they currently have the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they also have the 2nd overall pick.
They hold the Carolina Panthers' 1st-round pick in 2024, which is a nice plus. There is a distinct possibility that the Chicago Bears could draft Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr with their top two picks. It would be a much-needed infusion of talent for a franchise that hasn't had a consistentl efficient offense for years.
Firing head coach Matt Eberflus after this Week 5 game would also likely mean that GM Ryan Poles could find himself out of a job at the end of the season. Perhaps continuing to lose in 2023 could all be worth it for the Chicago Bears if it means someone like Caleb Williams comes to town.