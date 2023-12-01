NFL News: Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, and Zach Ertz
News and such from around the NFL this week
Von Miller and Zach Ertz have popped up in some news
All I will cover with the Von Miller news is that his girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. More information will surely come out as the legal process begins:
Von Miller is in his second year with the Buffalo Bills after playing for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams from 2011-2021. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion and a future Hall of Famer.
Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz asked for and was granted his release from the team. Ertz is nearing the end of his career in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. Ertz is likely going to latch onto a contending team who could use a boost in the passing game.
Ertz is clearly not his old self, but that's every single aging player in the NFL. I'd expect the Eagles to have interest, and I would not be surprised to see a team like the Baltimore Ravens to be interested. The Ravens are likely without TE Mark Andrews for the rest of the season.