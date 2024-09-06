NFL News: Eagles, Packers in Brazil, Ja'Marr Chase back at practice?
Let's dive into some of the biggest news and notes around the NFL ahead of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play a game in Brazil later today at 8:15 PM eastern time. And thus far, it doesn't seem like a lot of players are super happy with how it's shaken out thus far.
In fact, the security is actually increasing ahead of the game as various players have voiced some concerns.
""We had a meeting with a whole bunch of ‘don’t do’s,’" Brown told reporters, via ESPN. "So, I’m just trying to go down there, win a football game and come back home."- AJ Brown / Scott Thompson
His Eagles teammate, top cornerback Darius Slay Jr., echoed Brown’s comments on his "Big Play Slay" podcast, adding that players are being told to stay put and not walk the streets. "
It just does not seem like an ideal location to have an NFL game, and I would bet that both teams are not only eager to play, but eager to get out of the country. The game will feature two teams who look to both be hoping for a deep playoff run. The Packers ended the year on a hot-streak in 2023, and the Eagles collapsed during the stretch run.
Ja'Marr Chase back at practice?
The stud Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver rightfully wants a contract extension. He's a top-5 WR in the NFL and is due for a new deal. With guys like Justin Jefferson and Cee Dee Lamb each getting deals, Chase clearly wants in on the fun. He has not been practicing lately, but did return to the practice field on Wednesday.
Perhaps this means the Bengals and Chase are nearing a long-term contract agreement. If so, this would be a huge plus for the team, as they will have gotten Chase and Tee Higgins under contract for at least one more year together. The Bengals did extend Joe Burrow last offseason, but seem to play hardball quite frequently with their players during negotiations.
My theory is that since Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are likely best friends, the WR wants to be out there and doesn't want to miss any action and leave his QB out to dry. We'll see if he suits up for their first game of the 2024 NFL Season against the New England Patriots.
Happy 2024 NFL Season everyone! The fun is only just beginning.