NFL Picks: 5 must-see matchups on Week 5 Schedule
NFL action never disappoints. Week 4 showcased a plethora of divisional match-ups that will impact the hunt for playoff positioning. We watched franchises bounce back from disappointing starts to new campaigns. Comeback victories and shocking upsets caused anticipation for this weekend's games.
Here are a few games to circle for your Week 5 calendar.
NFL Week 5 Matchup #5: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett and Sean Payton are one of many highlights in this afternoon's match-up. The men have exchanged choice words throughout the off-season. It began at the beginning of the off-season. On Dec 26., the Denver Broncos fired Hackett after a lackluster season. He failed to fulfill expectations with a talented roster, placing Denver in a horrible position. When Sean Payton spoke with USA Today Sports Jarrett Bell, he put Hackett on blast, saying, "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
On Feb 3, Payton left the sports media world and reunited with his love for coaching. He signed a five-year agreement to become the newest leader of Hackett's former team. It's been a rocky start for the former FOX Sports Analyst. A win against the Chicago Bears will help carry momentum for a showdown with the New York Jets.
Vance Joseph's defense will be under a microscope on Sunday. His unit ranks last in defensive (42.3) and coverage (35.9) ratings. They will face Zach Wilson and the Jets offense led by Nathaniel Hackett. This season, New York ranks 27th in offense (61.7) and 29th in pass grading (53.1). A Broncos loss will damage Payton's credibility and future with the team.