NFL Power Rankings: 3 worst teams approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
These are the three worst teams approaching the 2024 NFL Draft.
As of now, it's hard to like anything from some of the worst teams in football, and these three teams stick out as circling the drain more than any others. Now sure, things could change if they ace the 2024 NFL Draft, but right now, it's not looking pretty.
You'll find that the worst teams in the NFL all have at least one thing in common, and it's having shaky QB play. That isn't a coincidence. Teams simply won't win in the NFL without a viable franchise quarterback, and that's just the truth. Are these three teams the worst in the NFL as we approach the 2024 NFL Draft?
32. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots somehow spent a ton of money in free agency but did not get appreciably better on paper. It's frankly impressive that they were able to do that. Pushing Bill Belichick out the door and bringing in a Bill Belichick player and coach, Jerod Mayo is more of the same. That's how the old saying goes, right; "the more things change, the more they stay the same..."
Well, for the Patriots, while a good bit has changed this offseason, I don't see how this team isn't the worst in the NFL. With the third overall pick, they really have no choice but to fall in love with a quarterback.
31. Carolina Panthers
If nothing else, at least the Carolina Panthers added some legitimate talent on offense, adding two big-money guards, bringing in a ton of new players on defense, and adding WR Diontae Johnson. The franchise is clearly making an effort to make life easier for Bryce Young in year two, but we simply cannot forget about what this team did in 2023, and that was winning 2 games.
Until the Carolina Panthers can prove to us that they are better than the 2-15 team from 2023, they'll continue to be ranked this low, and not having a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hurts.
30. Washington Commanders
The Commanders for whatever reason signed a good bit of washed-up veteran players that would have been an All-Pro team in 2017. It's hard to say what the team is doing, but it's not my problem. The Washington Commanders have the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and like the Patriots, have no choice but to fall in love with a QB.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury might get a ton of input with this selection, for better or for worse, but as of now, I just don't see much at all to like about the Commanders.