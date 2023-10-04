NFL Power Rankings: 5 Franchises on the verge of a losing 2023 season
NFL Losing Season Franchise #4: New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers' injury took the fun out of football for fans in New York. Reports of his season-ending torn Achilles shredded the hearts of a committed fanbase. It was a tough pill to swallow for Head Coach Robert Saleh. He believed the Jets had something special heading into the new campaign. The franchise faced the hard knocks of the season earlier than most, but they still have a job to do. They've named Zach Wilson as the starter and pray that he shows development.
A 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills surprised the football community. Jeff Ulbrich's defense forced three Josh Allen interceptions. His unit has been non-existent since then - allowing 68 points in three games. Quick scores from opposing offenses put Zach Wilson in unfavorable positions. He's still becoming acclimated to the system and lacks awareness against disguised defenses.
Questionable defensive performances will not help the Jets recover from three consecutive losses. Nathaniel Hackett's offense must find ways to add points to the scoreboard. They rank 27th in offensive grading (61.7) and must improve quickly.
NFL Losing Season Franchise #3: New York Giants
Brian Daboll earned the respect of his peers as a rookie Head Coach. He led the New York Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016. His team played with confidence throughout the regular season. They kept their poise when trailing and fought until the end to win games. We have not seen that version of the Giants this season. They've been embarrassed on a national stage three times in four weeks - losing by a 90-15 point margin.
The upcoming schedule does not favor the Daboll's squad. They'll take on the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas before the bye week. The divisional series against the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys will conclude by Week 11. If Saquon Barkley does not return soon, the Giants' season could end by Week 13.