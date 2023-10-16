NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season saw a few surprising upsets and has paved the way for a new #1 team in this week's installment of NFL power rankings. Wow, the NFL is truly beginning to heat up. Week 6 brought a metric ton of drama and wild finishes. Both undefeated teams coming into this week lost. The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both lost, while all of the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions improved to 5-1.
On the flip side, the Carolina Panthers are still winless, and the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears are all 1-5 themselves. The way too early playoff hunt is beginning to take shape, and we've also had some teams already have their bye week.
Let's dive into Week 6 NFL power rankings.
NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
32. Carolina Panthers (0-6)
I think at this point, we're at the "Could Frank Reich be a one and done coach" watch. I really had high hopes for this team; I thought the coaching staff Reich assembled was excellent, but it's just not working in Carolina currently.
31. New England Patriots (1-5)
The one 1-5 team that doesn't seem to have anything they can hang their hats on is the New England Patriots, who are just a bad, bad football team. They're bad on both sides of the ball and need to rip their team down to the studs.
30. Chicago Bears (1-5)
Justin Fields left the game with a dislocated thumb, and I bet he is currently in a ton of pain. He may end up having to miss a good bit of time, but he also threw eight touchdown passes in a two game span.
29. Denver Broncos (1-5)
The Denver Broncos have at least gotten better play from Russell Wilson this year than they did last year, and the defense did hold their own against the Kansas City Chiefs, so I guess that's something, right? This team may cut ties with Wilson at the end of the season and start fresh at the position.