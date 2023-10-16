NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
4. San Francisco 49ers (5-1)
The San Francisco 49ers are going to be fine. Them playing a part of the game without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey certainly hurt. I think this was a classic example of a trap game. I would not worry about this team too much, as the Cleveland Browns' defense is arguably the best in the NFL.
3. Detroit Lions (5-1)
I think it's only fair to put the Detroit Lions this high up in the power rankings. They feature the 4th-ranked scoring offense and a much improved 15th-ranked scoring defense. That was really the main change we needed to see with this team this year, after having arguably the worst defense in the NFL last year.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)
The Kansas City Chiefs are becoming more of a balanced team. Their scoring defense is actually better than their scoring offense, and Patrick Mahomes' passer rating this year is below 100. We might be seeing a bit of a re-made Chiefs' squad in 2023. Nonetheless, they are still winning games.
1. Miami Dolphins (5-1)
The 5-1 Miami Dolphins are the best team in football. Tua Tagovailoa is probably the favorite to win the MVP award in 2023 and Tyreek Hill is on pace for over 2,200 yards. This is an insane team with a Super Bowl-caliber offense. I'd expect them to add to their defense at the bye week.