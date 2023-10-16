NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
8. Buffalo Bills (3-2)
The Buffalo Bills play on Sunday Night Football. I'm typing this up right before kickoff, but the Bills are facing the horribly banged-up New York Giants, so unless this is a Bills let-down game, they should win this easily and improve to 4-2.
7. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
The Baltimore Ravens seem to be the team to just gut out wins. They never seem to make it easy anymore. I don't think this team is elite, but good coaching on both sides of the ball keeps them in every game.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)
Three straight wins has this team at 4-2 and looking like they thought they would. The AFC South is still close in the win/loss column, but the Jaguars are among the elite in the AFC and in the NFL.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
Jalen Hurts has thrown seven touchdown passes this year. He's also thrown seven interceptions. He threw six interceptions all of last year. This is a problem, and the Philadelphia Eagles do not feel like much of a juggernaut to me at all. I think Hurts needs to play better and the defense needs to step up.