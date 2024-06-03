NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
2. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers lost a number of key players in the 2024 offseason but they appear poised to remain the class of the NFC this coming season. We could see a rematch of last year's Super Bowl but the 49ers will have a little more firepower offensively this time around as they spent their first-round pick on Florida Gators star Ricky Pearsall, giving them an unreal arsenal of offensive weaponry.
What is it going to take for Kyle Shanahan to get this team over the hump? The roster is well-constructed. The pieces are all in place. The 49ers have everything going for them, yet they can't finish the job in February. This could be the year.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Let's not get anything twisted here -- it would be foolish to expect anyone but the Kansas City Chiefs to be the best team in the NFL this year. I literally just had a nightmare last Friday night about them winning yet another Super Bowl.
This team is so terrifying they can haunt your dreams.
The NFL's new great villain is, unfortunately for most, a legitimate dynasty. The Chiefs have established themselves as a dominant force in all three phases of the game with a Hall of Fame coach and one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. NFL fans simply have to hope someone can play spoiler in 2024.