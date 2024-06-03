NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
So you just acquired Russell Wilson as your new quarterback, here’s what you can expect…
The marriage of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Russell Wilson always made sense this offseason, but it’s going to be fascinating to see how it unfolds on the field. Mike Tomlin’s teams don’t have losing records. They never have – literally.
Russell Wilson was historically an instant ticket punched to the playoffs as well – until he got to Denver.
The Steelers have an elite defense and that defense is going to have to maintain elite status in 2024 because Wilson has been a bit more turnover-prone in recent years, and he continues to take sacks at a higher rate than pretty much every other starting quarterback in the NFL.
How will this franchise respond to the addition of Russ? How much can the running game back him up? How will the Steelers deal with Russ taking so many drive-killing sacks? Will it all balance out to a nine-win season (or more)?
21. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have a fun combination of youth and athleticism which could lead to them being one of the NFL’s truly special wild card teams of the 2024 season.
Head coach Shane Steichen did an outstanding job last year, all things considered, and the Colts were well-positioned to make the postseason last year despite the fact that they lost rookie QB Anthony Richardson to injury early on in the season. Unfortunately, they didn’t have quite enough to push past the finish line.
This year, however, is a different story. That Colts defense brings pressure, they play fast, and there is a lot to like with this team offensively. There’s such an upside for the Colts to be perhaps the best rushing attack in the entire league. Over the course of a 17-game season, the ability to run the ball and take shots in the passing game will serve them well. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Colts won the AFC South.