NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
4. Baltimore Ravens
Biggest offseason addition: RB Derrick Henry
Biggest offseason loss: Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald
The Baltimore Ravens are loaded for another run this year in the AFC, and this time, they’ve got Derrick Henry to help them close the deal come time for January football.
The Ravens should have put up a much better fight last season against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, but the Chiefs weren’t going to be denied winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Baltimore simply got in their way.
But how can they get in their way better in 2024? The Ravens desperately need to capitalize on the window they’re currently in. This team is too good to be only scoring 10 points at home hosting the AFC Championship game. Inexcusable.
3. Detroit Lions
Biggest offseason addition: DL DJ Reader, secondary pickups
Biggest offseason loss: OL Jonah Jackson
There is nothing about the Detroit Lions’ offseason in 2024 that I don’t like. They did lose players like offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, but new players will step up into the roles those players vacated and the Lions will be firing on all cylinders offensively with coordinator Ben Johnson returning despite so many head coach rumors and even desire from other teams.
The biggest question for this Lions team going into the offseason was what they would do to address their holes defensively. They brought in DJ Reader from the Bengals, a massive addition on the interior defensive line. They also went out and made substantial upgrades to the secondary, landing Carlton Davis in a trade with the Bucs as well as using first- and second-round picks on Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
The Lions are ready to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.