NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently tied for the best record in the AFC unless the Baltimore Ravens can win on Sunday night. Trevor Lawrence has not looked as good as I personally thought, but the team has clearly turned a corner this year and looks to be here to stay.
7. Detroit Lions (8-3)
An ugly loss on Thanksgiving Day does make me think that this Detroit Lions team is not quite there yet. They have a great culture, exceptional pieces on offense and a very good head coach, but you can tell that they aren’t quite there yet, if that makes sense.
6. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
The Dallas Cowboys have blown their opponents out at home and do beat up on the bad teams that they play. Somehow, that gets held against them. Dallas has now won three games in a row and are tied for the best record in the NFC.
5. Miami Dolphins (8-3)
Many people seem to be talking about the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys in the same way. Are these teams for real? Can they beat good teams? The Dolphins took care of business against the lowly New York Jets on Black Friday, but how will this team look when we get even later into the season?