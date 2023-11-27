NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!
4. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
I expect the Baltimore Ravens to take care of business on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. They’d move to 9-3 in that scenario and would then hold the #1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Both sides of the ball are working for this team and they might be the most complete team in the NFL.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. The big talking point with this team is their wide receiver play, which has been pretty subpar this year. They’ll need those guys to step up if they want to get back to a Super Bowl.
2. San Francisco 49ers (8-3)
The San Francisco 49ers won five games in a row to begin the 2023 NFL Season. They proceeded to lose three games in a row, and have since won three games in a row. This team is pretty streaky, and that’s OK. They might just have the best roster in the NFL and I think are a shoe-in for the NFC Championship Game this year.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
The other team with the longest winning steak in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ve now won five games in a row and walked it off in overtime versus the Buffalo Bills on a Jalen Hurts rushing TD. The Eagles’ defense has definitely taken a step back from last year, but the team is winning, and that’s all that matters.