NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?

Who rises and falls in the latest edition of NFL Power Rankings?

By Lou Scataglia

4. Detroit Lions (11-4)

Congratulations to the Detroit Lions for clinching the NFC North title!  It’s their first division title since 1534, and this team really took a leap from 2022.  The Lions have won two games in a row and are indeed still very much alive to earn the #1 seed in the NFC.  But it’s now official that the Lions will be hosting a playoff game.

3. Miami Dolphins (11-4)

The Miami Dolphins beat a good team!  They topped the Dallas Cowboys on a last-second field goal to jump to 11-4.  All the talk about the Dolphins potentially losing out to give the Buffalo Bills a shot at the division might not happen after this huge win for Miami.

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The Baltimore Ravens are the best team in a very shaky and wide-open AFC.  Both Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' defense are playing well, which is dangerous for other teams.  

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

This is objectively the best team in the NFL until proven otherwise.  Carry on and Merry Christmas!

