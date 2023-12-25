NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?
4. Detroit Lions (11-4)
Congratulations to the Detroit Lions for clinching the NFC North title! It’s their first division title since 1534, and this team really took a leap from 2022. The Lions have won two games in a row and are indeed still very much alive to earn the #1 seed in the NFC. But it’s now official that the Lions will be hosting a playoff game.
3. Miami Dolphins (11-4)
The Miami Dolphins beat a good team! They topped the Dallas Cowboys on a last-second field goal to jump to 11-4. All the talk about the Dolphins potentially losing out to give the Buffalo Bills a shot at the division might not happen after this huge win for Miami.
2. Baltimore Ravens (11-3)
The Baltimore Ravens are the best team in a very shaky and wide-open AFC. Both Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' defense are playing well, which is dangerous for other teams.
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
This is objectively the best team in the NFL until proven otherwise. Carry on and Merry Christmas!