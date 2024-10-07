NFL power rankings: Ranking most disappointing team performances in Week 5
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season is nearly in the books. Let's power rank the most disappointing team performances from Sunday. The NFL has a ton of parity, and it was on full display during Sunday's Week 5 games. Some nail-biters and outright blowouts have some teams riding a high and others looking for answers.
We're slowly getting further into the season and are beginning to see the good and bad teams separate themselves from the rest. After Sunday's intense slate of games, let's power rank the most disappointing team performances from Week 5.
NFL power rankings: Ranking most disappointing team performances in Week 5
3. Cleveland Browns (34-13, L)
You really just have to laugh at this point. The Cleveland Browns are hilariously bad and seem to find new ways to keep embarrassing themselves. I can't blame the entire team, as QB Deshaun Watson is playing like he's got one hand tied behind his back and is blind in one eye. He's just not a playable QB anymore.
It's quite the shock to see Watson fall off this much, but he and the Browns are now 1-4 on the season and have absolutely nothing going for them. It's going to be interesting to see what this team does at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, and even more interesting to see what they do, or attempt to do with Watson's contract.
I kind of feel bad for some of the Browns' players and their fans. The front office has the dirty hands here, and GM Andrew Berry may not have a job with the team by the time the season ends.
2. Buffalo Bills (23-20, L)
This was a perfect Buffalo Bills game; an erratic Josh Allen, poor game management, and ultimately losing a game they probably should have won. The Buffalo Bills have now lost two horrid games in a row, and QB Josh Allen is playing like his old self.
These are the typical Bills, and they do this multiple times year. They've always had a few in-season bad losses, but do the most predictable thing every and just blowout their opponent the following week. The Bills now drop to 3-2 on the season and play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
I would not be shocked to see Buffalo playing angry and desperate, but this loss was brutal no matter how you slice it and a huge stain on the Sean McDermott era.
1. Seattle Seahawks (29-20, L)
But wait; I was reliably told that the Seattle Seahawks were a slept on, contending, frisky team and had an underrated QB in Geno Smith and a top-flight defense! Get out of here with that; the Seahawks got embarrassed in Week 5 by Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, who didn't even have their best offensive weapon.
Perhaps the Seahawks got too cocky and just assumed they were going to win here. This is now their second loss in a row, and it's clear that the team has some soul-searching to do. Even though Seattle has a good-not-great QB and a rookie head coach, this was supposed to be a game they'd win.
Or maybe we're just all too high on Seattle. Losing this game at home is also incredibly damning. It was a sloppy loss all around for the Seahawks, and you wonder if this is who they truly are. Seattle may end up finishing with a winning record in 2024, but they were embarrassed in Week 5.
So, did we get these power rankings correct? Did another team in Week 5 have a worse loss?