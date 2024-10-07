NFL power rankings: Ranking most impressive team performances in Week 5
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season is nearly over, so let's rank the most impressive team performances from Sunday's action. Wow, some of these Sunday games were flat-out outstanding. As we progress further into the 2024 NFL Season, the great teams will begin to separate themselves.
And the bad teams will continue to be bad. To be fair, though, there is a ton of parity in this league at the moment, as every team has at least one win, and 25 teams have multiple wins through five weeks.
There were some obvious high-end team performances on Sunday. Let's power rank the best.
4. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' defense definitely wasn't at their best, but there is something to say about winning a high-stakes divisional game on the road. Not only did the Ravens win their third game in a row and are now above .500, but they dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 1-4 on the season, which are words I never thought I would type.
Lamar Jackson had an MVP performance, and to give credit, the defense did do their jobs when it was most needed. The Ravens have most definitely saved their season, but the Bengals are left with significantly more questions than answers.
3. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos were trailing 10-0 at one point.
They won the game 34-18. The Las Vegas Raiders were at risk of going up 17-3 on the Broncos in the first half before a pick-6 by stud cornerback Patrick Surtain II. I was really going to put Denver as the most impressive performance in these power rankings, but it really wasn't all that pretty in the first half besides the pick-6.
Denver rallied in the second half and at one point led by 24 points. Bo Nix truly seems to play better when the stakes are higher, which is definitely odd for a rookie. The offense did their jobs once again and the defense really settled down in the second half. It's now three wins in a row for the Denver Broncos and a three-spot on the most impressive performance-power rankings.
2. New York Giants
I'm not sure anyone expected the New York Giants to beat the Seattle Seahawks, but I guess we are both too low on the Giants and too high on the Seahawks. The G-Men won by nine points. Daniel Jones again played efficient football and the defense did enough.
While the Giants are not a playoff team and still do not have a franchise QB, they can clearly play spoiler the rest of the way and are extremely well-coached. Brian Daboll had another great day in helping his squad pull off the upset. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have lost two games in a row and are a mess.
1. Chicago Bears
I mean, this was just outstanding stuff from the Chicago Bears. Everything seems to be clicking for the Bears, and their offense is beginning to stack stellar performances. QB Caleb Williams has been outstanding over the last two games. Chicago beat the Carolina Panthers 36-10 in Week 5, so it was dominant on both sides of the ball.
Them being able to get their run game going has been a huge reason why the offense has come alive. The defense has also done their jobs in a big way as well, so this feels like one of the more complete teams in the NFL through five games. Is it too crazy to suggest that the Bears can compete for the NFC North title in 2024?