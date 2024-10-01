NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs most likely to be benched following Week 4
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season is now in the books, so let's dive into our weekly power rankings of QBs who are most at risk of getting benched. Wow, there are some interesting situations across the NFL at the quarterback position. Some QBs are playing shockingly bad, while others are playing shockingly amazing.
Well, for the ones that are struggling, you could definitely argue that a few are at serious risk of being benched, which is far from ideal. A team that benches their starting QB is essentially admitting failure, so it's probably a decision they don't take lightly.
Let's dive into our latest NFL power rankings of QBs that are at risk of being benched.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs most likely to be benched following Week 4
4. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots rank 31st in points in 2024 thus far, averaging just 13 per contest. They're now 1-3 on the season and are settling into being a horrible team after their shocking Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The main issue with the Patriots is just how bad the offensive line is, so some may argue that they should not put rookie QB Drake Maye in the lineup.
I understand that logic, but this is getting to the point where they may have no choice. I think everyone in the Patriots' organization knew this team was not going to be very good, but they're arguably the worst in football, so some type of change must be made.
Getting Drake Maye some action in his rookie season is not a bad idea and should perhaps happen soon.
3. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Daniel Jones has not been a total disaster, but the New York Giants are just 1-3 and don't really seem to be going anywhere. They dropped to 1-3 after a Thursday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a game they lost by just five points.
The fact that Jones is still the team's starter in 2024 is a huge indictment on the ineptitude of the front office. GM Joe Schoen has to be on the hot seat here given some of the confusing roster moves he's made, which has included giving Jones a $160 million deal.
The Giants are not going anywhere in the 2024 NFL Season, and they should simply consider sending Jones to the bench to see what else they have in the QB room for beyond this season.
2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Do you just consider sitting Trevor Lawrence for a few weeks? Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4, and everything seems difficult at this point. On the season, Lawrence has thrown four touchdowns against just one interception, but he's completed just 53.3% of his passes and is throwing just 182.3 yards per game.
It's not all on Lawrence, but man, you have to wonder if him continuing to regress is also partly his fault. The Jaguars should give backup QB Mac Jones some starts here to not only allow Trevor Lawrence to reset, but to also just see what Jones can do.
They traded for Mac Jones in the offseason, and with this being a lost season, it cannot hurt to give Jones some starts. I would imagine that the Jaguars could make an in-season head coaching change unless something major changes in the coming weeks.
1. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
I mean, what are we doing here at this point? Deshaun Watson is flat-out terrible and unplayable at this point. The Cleveland Browns are wasting this talented roster when they continue to keep Watson in the lineup. It's embarrassing how bad he's been and how tough of a situation Cleveland got themselves into.
The Browns cannot move off from his contract for a few more years, but they may have to just bite the bullet and do something very bold and aggressive in an upcoming offseason. For the time being, the Browns must turn to their backup, Jameis Winston, who is surely better than what Watson has done.
Watson has been sacked 19 times in 2024 and has a 74.4 passer rating in four starts. This is getting ridiculous. The controversial QB must be benched.