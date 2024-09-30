NFL Power Rankings: Ranking rookie quarterbacks after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season is in the books for all three of the rookie quarterbacks who are currently starting for their respective teams, and it just so happens that each of the three helped lead their teams to victories this past week.
Although all three of the Commanders, Bears, and Broncos won games with their rookie quarterbacks, each guy's performance was wildly different, as you might expect. How do we rank each of these quarterbacks now that they've got their first four games in the books? How do we rank each individual Week 4 performance?
Jayden Daniels tops Week 4 rookie QB NFL Power Rankings
1. Jayden Daniels, Commanders
After completing over 91 percent of his passes against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Jayden Daniels came right around and completed 86.7 percent of his passes on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, a bit of a sweet revenge game for Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury.
Daniels had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown against the Cardinals as the Commanders scored a whopping 42 points. The offense there in Washington just continues to hum ever since that final drive of the game against the New York Giants a few weeks back. And Daniels looks like the real deal. He's been playing like an MVP the last two games.
2. Caleb Williams, Bears
Go figure -- the Bears had arguably their best rushing game of the season (especially from D'Andre Swift) and Caleb Williams was able to have one of his most efficient games yet.
Williams was still sacked three times out there for the Bears but he completed over 73 percent of his throws with one touchdown and, maybe most importantly, no interceptions. It wasn't a game that's going to blow anyone away from Williams, by any means, but he posted his highest QBR of the young season so far (39.2) and took a step forward as the Bears were able to pull out a win against the Rams.
Williams either needs to figure out how to get rid of the ball quicker or the Bears have to do a better job of protecting him better as he has now been sacked at least three times in three straight games.
3. Bo Nix, Broncos
Overall, I would say Bo Nix has been the 2nd-best rookie QB so far this season ahead of Caleb Williams. What we saw him do last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was some pretty special stuff at the quarterback position, especially for just his third NFL start.
Against the Jets in Week 3, Nix actually had negative passing yardage in the first half. Now, the conditions of that game were such that neither Bo Nix nor the former MVP Aaron Rodgers were able to really get a good grip on the ball. It was pouring rain the entire first half. But even with that in mind, Nix let a few passes sail on him and wasn't overly accurate until he got going a bit in the second half.
Nix still posted a decent QBR of 35.7 and threw his 1st touchdown pass of the season to Courtland Sutton. He was able to execute the offense well enough to help the Broncos get the win in this one but he has to be more efficient early on, especially in road games against playoff-caliber teams.