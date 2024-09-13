NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to dominate in Week 2
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season is here, so let's rank the top teams most likely to dominate in the coming slate of NFL action.
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins got us started in Week 2 during Thursday Night Football last night. All 32 are again in action for Week 2, and there seem to be several lopsided games on the schedule. Week 1 isn't always accurate of how a team is going to perform in the season, but we ca definitely gain some insight into how teams will do to an extent.
While Week 2 is still quite early on, these four teams may be in line to totally dominate in Week 2.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to dominate in Week 2
4. Philadelphia Eagles against Atlanta Falcons
Is Kirk Cousins cooked? He was a statue in the Falcons Week 1 loss and did not seem physically capable of driving the ball down field. You just have to wonder if his Achilles injury is still impacting him. Cousins is in his age-36 season, so he does not have a lot of time left.
It's not that the Philadelphia Eagles were particularly dominant in Week 1, but they did notch a key win against the Green Bay Packers, and while I am lower on the Eagles in 2024 than most, Philly having this game at home is going to help them cruise to a victory.
I anticipate the Eagles pass rush just absolutely obliterating the Falcons offensive line in what could be another ugly loss for Atlanta, which may already magnify the calls for Michael Penix Jr.
3. Los Angeles Chargers against Carolina Panthers
This almost seems unfair, and the Los Angeles Chargers feel like they are going to cruise to a 2-0 start in the 2024 NFL Season. The Chargers aren't overly talented at all but will have their first two games of the 2024 NFL Season against awful teams. The Carolina Panthers got their rear end handed to them in a Week 1 blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints.
Both the Chargers and Panthers have new regimes on the sidelines, but the Chargers are a more established roster and are going to just embarrass the Panthers. Another hidden story here is Bryce Young still not being able to show anything related to competent, franchise QB play.
2. Baltimore Ravens against Las Vegas Raiders
One of the worst teams in the NFL for the 2024 season is the Las Vegas Raiders, and they confirmed that with a silly double-digit loss in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Well, the Baltimore Ravens are a much better team and are also at home for this game.
Folks, the Raiders are going to get whopped on Sunday. It's not going to be close. The Ravens are much more established and are a more talented and better run team from top to bottom, period. Baltimore did lose more than they gained this offseason, but this is a great shot for the Ravens to even out their record with a commanding and dominant win against the Raiders.
1. Houston Texans against Chicago Bears
The storyline for this game is unfairly going to be Caleb Williams making his first NFL start on the road, but if you look deeper into the Bears Week 1 performance, Williams and the Bears offense were horrible. CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans picked up right where they left off in 2023 and secured a great win against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Texans defense is better than the Titans defense, so with that factor, and also with the Bears being on the road, this could end up being a bloodbath, and the first huge loss of the Williams era. If the Texans win this game by less than 14 points, I would be shocked.