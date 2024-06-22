NFL power rankings: Ranking the starting QBs in AFC West for the 2024 Season
The AFC West was previously thought of as a very deep division, but at this point, there may only be one viable team for 2024. Let's look at their starting QBs. I remember back in 2022, everyone was talking about just how good the AFC West could have been. And well, it ended up not being that special.
Three teams have since then ushered in new eras, as the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers all look to rebuild their teams to at least give the Chiefs some trouble here and there. It's not likely that any of them can dethrone KC in 2024, but there could be some frisky teams in the AFC West.
Success in the NFL does largely depend on who is starting at QB. Let's power rank the projected starting QBs for the AFC West teams in 2024.
NFL power rankings: Ranking the starting QBs in AFC West for the 2024 Season
4. Gardner Minshew - Las Vegas Raiders
I have no idea what the Las Vegas Raiders were doing this offseason, but they appear to be walking into the 2024 NFL Season with Gardner Minshew as their starting QB. While Minshew is a fun backup and has put up some nice statistical production, there is a reason why he's been on several teams across his short NFL career.
He's nothing more than a stopgap option, and his ceiling is quite low. He'd be an excellent backup, and he'd serve an even stronger purpose if the Raiders had a rookie QB they were hoping to develop, but overall, this is just a bad situation for them. Minshew taking a majority of the snaps in the 2024 NFL Season for Vegas is not ideal.