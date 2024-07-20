NFL power rankings: Ranking the starting QBs in NFC East for the 2024 season
The NFC East does not exactly have the most talented quarterbacks. Let's rank the starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys won the division, but were bounced out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round by the Green Bay Packers.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, each NFC East team has undergone some significant change. For the Washington Commanders, they are prepared to begin the Jayden Daniels era.
Let's try to power rank the starting QBs in the NFC East for the 2024 NFL Season.
4. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
I do not personally agree with the Washington Commanders taking Jayden Daniels second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but here we are. Daniels is obviously going to be the team's starter in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but until and if he proves he can be a viable passer in the NFL, he will be ranked at no. 4 in these rankings.
There is a good shot that he can have a better NFL career than the next quarterbacks listed on these power rankings.
3. Drew Lock/Daniel Jones - New York Giants
It is not fair to put Drew Lock or Daniel Jones below Jayden Daniels, as Daniels has not played a single snap in the NFL, and while Lock and Jones are both not great at playing quarterback, they have at least done it. No one truly knows how Daniels is going to play this upcoming season. With Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, the New York Giants are going nowhere and will likely need a hard reset at the position next offseason.
General Manager Joe Schoen cannot seriously think that this QB room is going to take them where they want to go, unless they want to go to a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
2. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Don't look now, but Jalen Hurts has not played all that well in the NFL outside of his breakout season back in 2022, where the Philadelphia Eagles made it to the Super Bowl. Hurts needs to start putting better play on the field, or the Eagles won't make another deep playoff run.
With a new offensive coordinator and play-caller in Kellen Moore, perhaps Jalen Hurts' potential can be unlocked again. Right now, you have to look at him as being way more of an average QB than anything else, as he regressed big-time in 2023. With a perhaps better play-caller in Moore, Hurts may be able to recapture his form from two years ago and once again be thought of as one of the best in the NFL.
1. Dak Prescott- Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is not only the best quarterback in the NFC East by a wide margin, but he was also one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in the 2023 season, tossing a whopping 36 touchdowns against just nine interceptions and having the best QB season by a Dallas Cowboys QB in team history.
You can fairly come at Prescott for his playoff performances, but he's the best in the division. His team, however, did get significantly worse, and Prescott himself is without a contract extension from the team, so the Cowboys are surely a squad to watch for the 2024 NFL Season.
But let's not get silly here; Dak Prescott is the best QB in the division.