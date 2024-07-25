NFL power rankings: Ranking the starting QBs in NFC North for the 2024 season
The NFC North could end up being one of the best divisions in football for the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the projected starting quarterbacks. The NFC North has a ton of young and veteran talent, but let's focus in on the quarterbacks for a second. As of now, the projected starting QBs in the division for 2024 seem to be Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, and Sam Darnold. The Packers, Bears. and Vikings all have young passers.
But the Detroit Lions have the battle-tested veteran in Goff, who has played in a Super Bowl. As we head into the 2024 NFL Season, let's power rank the starting quarterbacks in the NFC North.
4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Folks, you may be high on Caleb Williams, and that is fine, but it is not fair to put him any higher than last on QB power rankings. Williams is a rookie and has not taken a snap in the NFL, so it makes no sense to rank him higher than this. There is still a ton of time between now and the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, so much could perhaps change.
Maybe Williams ends up grasping the offense quite well during training camp? Maybe he struggles? Maybe it's somewhere in between? As of now, he and the upstart Chicago Bears need to prove their worth in the NFC North before they are thought of as a competent team once again.
3. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold is very likely starting the 2024 NFL Season for the Minnesota Vikings, as the 21-year-old JJ McCarthy simply needs some time to develop. The plan has always seemed to be to start McCarthy later in the season or even in 2025. They clearly signed Sam Darnold for a reason, and the veteran QB does have experience in a starting role and as a backup.
He's also sneakily played well in limited action over the last two seasons, so I would not totally rule out Darnold playing well on the Vikings, seeing as he has two very good tackles and one of the best WR duos in the NFL in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. As of now, though, Darnold is a clear third.
2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff has thrown 59 touchdown passes over the past two seasons for the Detroit Lions, as they have won nine and 12 games in 2022 and 2023, so this team is trending in the right direction. Much of that credit does go to Goff, who has been steady for the team over the last two seasons. He's not quite been elite, but he's very good and has revived his career since being tossed aside by the Los Angeles Rams.
Goff has also played in a Super Bowl, so the Lions have a good one under center. I would not yet be comfortable saying he's the best QB in the division, as that young gunslinger in Green Bay is quite good...
1. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love was insane during the 2023 NFL Season for the Green Bay Packers. He began the season quite poorly, but somehow was able to make a remarkable mid-season turnaround, and helped lead the Packers to a 9-8 record and a berth to the NFC Divisional Round, where they gave the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money.
The Packers are set up beautifully for the long-term if Love can continue to play the way he did in 2023. Right now, the Packers and Love seem to be getting close on a contract extension. On one hand, its a smart idea for the Packers and Love to get a deal done, but on the other hand, are the Packers sure that Love can continue this play in the future?
While he is the best QB in the NFC North at the moment, he has not put a full season together yet, so that could be the only concern here. I am willing to bet that Jordan Love continues to play at a high level and would consider the Green Bay Packers to be a Super Bowl dark horse team in the 2024 NFL Season.