NFL power rankings: Ranking the top 10 wide receivers for the 2024 season
There are a ton of great wide receivers in the NFL, so let's try our best to rank the top-10 for the upcoming season. In today's NFL, the wide receiver position is becoming more valuable, so at this point, a team without a stud WR may not go very far. It's a huge shift from even 10 years ago.
And as we can see, teams across the NFL are investing heavily in the WR position now, as the top contracts at the position are over $30 million per season. As we quickly approach the 2024 NFL Season, let's power rank the top-10 wide receivers in the league.
10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans has played 10 years in the NFL and has had a 1,000-yard season in each year of his career. Do we understand how insane that is? He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will have some QB stability heading into 2024. He had 1,255 yards in 2023 with Baker Mayfield as his QB, and Mayfield is back on a three-year extension.
Evans is likely not going to have some crazy yardage total, but he's good for about 1,100 yard and 10 touchdowns per season, so for some consistent, reliable production, Mike Evans is your guy and is somehow still an underrated player in this league.
9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Nico Collins broke out in 2023 and earned himself a contract extension this offseason. He and QB CJ Stroud could end up being a long-term duo and could cement themselves as a top duo in the NFL in 2024. In 2023, Collins caught 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Now that Stefon Diggs is in the picture, Collins' production may actually take a tick upward.
Just think, the Texans also have Tank Dell to deal with, so being that Houston has a three-headed monster at the position, defenses will have to respect all three players, so that could lead to Collins getting some advantageous matchups. I would not be surprised to see Nico Collins eclipse 1,300 yard in 2024.
8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams ranked 15th in the NFL in yards in 2023 with just 1,144. That's below-average production for Adams, who had never had less than 1,374 yards in any year of his career eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark. The below-average QB situation contributed to Adams iffy production, and I am not sure it will be much better in 2024.
Still, though, Adams is one of the best WRs this decade, so you can count on him to still come away with a strong season nonetheless.
7. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
AJ Brown had 1,456 yards with a bad QB situation in 2023, so I am again thinking Brown will be among the best WRs in the NFL for 2024. The Eagles also have DeVonta Smith at WR, but the two-headed monster did not prevent AJ Brown from having a prolific season.
A new OC in Kellen Moore could also unlock more of the passing offense, and it's needed, as QB Jalen Hurts was just not a good passer, so there is much improvement there. AJ Brown could have a career-high yardage total in 2024 if all goes well.
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Ranking third in the NFL in yards in 2023, Amon-Ra St. Brown had the best year of his career and earned a long-term contract extension from the Detroit Lions. He caught 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. With most things being the same for the Lions in 2024, can St. Brown actually increase his production?
Honestly, it may be possible. The Lions lost Josh Reynolds in free agency and don't have a ton of other notable players at WR outside of ASB, so he could get an even heavier load in the passing game.