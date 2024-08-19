NFL predictions: Here's how the free agent QB market looks next year
There could be even more major quarterback movement approaching the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's try to predict some of the top names that will hit free agency. I have a theory that some of the most notable QB movement the NFL has seen over the last several years was actually started by Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots.
Since then, it's felt like other QBs across the NFL have tried to take more power and ownership over their own NFL careers, and in turn, there has been a ton of QB movement. Well, I do not anticipate that dying down anytime soon. So let's try to predict some of the most notable names at QB who will hit the open market next offseason
Justin Fields
One of the more notable names at QB who is currently going to hit the free agent market is Justin Fields. After three failed years with the Chicago Bears, Fields was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and as you can imagine, his fifth-year option was not picked up. Fields is a backup QB in the NFL who happens to have elite running ability.
He won't be a franchise QB, but for a team who wants some good insurance with their QB spot, Fields could be that guy for them.
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he is now on his third team in four seasons. Folks, Wilson is not a starting-caliber QB anymore, and his fall-off has been drastic and sad to watch, frankly. Based on what we've seen from Wilson with the Steelers, it's not likely that Pittsburgh would bring him back.
And I would go as far as to say that his NFL career could soon be coming to an end. Wilson is entering his age-36 season in the NFL, and I am afraid it could be his last. What NFL team would sign him next offseason?
Derek Carr
Derek Carr's cap number may balloon to over $50 million in 2025. The New Orleans Saints signed him last year in free agency, and it was just a bad investment. After the 2022 NFL Season, New Orleans should have just embraced a rebuild, but GM Mickey Loomis decided that he wanted to try and make something happen with Carr.
According to Over The Cap, the Saints could designate Carr as a post-June 1st cut in 2025 and save $30 million in cap space, but they would also have to take on over $21 million in dead money. I do believe the Saints cut ties with Carr next offseason if thir 2024 season is anything close to how 2023 went.
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones has no guaranteed money left on his deal after the 2024 NFL Season, and with how bad Jones is, the New York Giants will surely release him next offseason unless some type of miraculous turnaround happens. The Giants would take on a hair over $11 million in dead cap but would save $30.5 million in cap space.
The decision to extend Daniel Jones was a puzzling one by GM Joe Schoen, and we'll see soon enough how big of a mistake it really was.
Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks need to try and bring in a potential franchise QB, as Geno Smith is not cutting it. I can see the Seahawks simply cutting Smith next offseason and doing a hard reset at QB with a rookie. Smith is probably the 23rd-best quarterback in the NFL at this point, so there is just no good reason to keep him on the roster unless he plays out of his mind in 2024.
I do not believe that happens, and I expect Geno Smith to hit the free agent market in 2025.
Gardner Minshew
Another notable name at quarterback who I think will be a free agent is Gardner Minshew, who signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and who was recently named the starting QB. The issue here is that the Raiders clearly have aa QB problem and have a coaching problem. Antonio Pierce was prematurely named the head coach of the team. The 2023 NFL Season was Pierce's second season coaching at the NFL level.
And he was only a position coach for those two seasons. I see the Raiders having a brutal season and potentially making Pierce a one-and-done head coach, which could also spell disaster for Pierce, who may be in way over his head.
Gardner Minshew would then hit the free agency market for yet another offseason.