NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
12. Doug Pederson - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Have we forgotten that Doug Pederson has won a Super Bowl? The Jacksonville Jaguars went 9-8 in his first season back in 2022, and the Jags even won a playoff game that year. A brutal end to their 2023 season again had them finish 9-8, but even though it was the same record, 2023 felt like a regression year.
If Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence can get close to their respective ceilings in the 2024 NFL Season, we could be talking about the Jaguars being an elite team. The AFC South could be one of the best divisions in football in 2024 if Lawrence, Pederson, and the rest of the Jags can build on the last two seasons.
11. Mike McDaniel - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa are one of the newer duos in the NFL, and the Miami Dolphins seem to be trending in the right direction with McDaniel and Tua. The big concern still remains about whether or not they can win in cold weather, so that remains to be seen if they can. The high-flying offense of the Dolphins has been among the best in the NFL over the last two seasons, so this duo is surely among the best in the NFL.
Mike McDaniel comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, so he is bound to have more success in the NFL.
10. Mike McCarthy - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Over the last three seasons together, the Dallas Cowboys have gone 31-14 together, with Dak Prescott throwing 96 touchdowns against just 34 interceptions. There are the obvious concerns about the Dallas Cowboys when the playoffs come, as neither Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott seem to be built for the postseason, but if nothing else, they are able to get into the playoffs quite easily.
Both McCarthy and Prescott are in the last years of their respective deals, so there could be some huge change on the horizon if the Cowboys do not come through in the 2024 NFL Season. This is still a top-10 duo in the NFL, nonetheless
9. Sean McDermott - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
One of the more interesting duos in the NFL, I do not believe this duo will be able to bring a championship to Buffalo. Sean McDermott is a good head coach, but is consistently bounced out of the postseason, indicating he has reached a ceiling as a HC in the NFL, and Josh Allen is just too turnover-prone for my liking. They’re still among the better or best a their jobs in the NFL, and the Bills can continue winning games with the McDermott/Allen duo, but there are too many questions for me to think they can get to the top.